Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi got the Rays on the board with a solo shot in the second inning, but after that it was the Kiermaier Show as the center fielder drove in two with a single in the fourth, before adding another RBI single in the sixth and a solo homer of his own in the ninth. The 29-year-old is now slashing .255/.316/.454 through 56 games with seven home runs, 10 steals, 27 RBI and 28 runs.