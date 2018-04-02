Kiermaier went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Kiermaier had deployed an adjusted batting stance with success during spring training, but the production has yet to carry over into the regular season. The 27-year-old has hit safely just once over his first 15 at-bats, while also already striking out on five occasions. Given that he'd kept his strikeout rate under 20 percent in three of his first four seasons, Kiermaier is bound to break out of his opening-series funk in relatively short order.His next opportunity to do so will presumably come Tuesday against the Yankees, as Monday's game has been rained out.