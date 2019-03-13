Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Enjoying strong spring
Kiermaier, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly in a 2-1 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, is hitting .320 with two RBI, two stolen bases and four runs across 25 at-bats this spring.
The Platinum Glove outfielder was bothered by a heel blister early on in camp, but he's overcome it and headed into Wednesday's action with a six-game hitting streak. Kiermaier scuffled through an injury-shortened 2018 campaign in which he slashed a career-worst .217/.282/.370 across 367 plate appearances over 88 games. It was the second consecutive truncated campaign for Kiermaier, whose spring offense is an encouraging sight. The 28-year-old is set to man center field on an everyday basis in 2019, and he should once again be a source of both double-digit home runs and steals if he's blessed with better health than in recent years.
