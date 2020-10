Kiermaier left Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday after being hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was hit by a pitch as the Rays put up five runs during the top of the sixth inning, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in to run the bases. Kiermaier appeared to be in significant pain and is likely to undergo X-rays to determine if he suffered a fracture.