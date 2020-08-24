Kiermaier was replaced in center field in the top of the eighth inning Monday with right foot discomfort, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier was hit by a pitch on the foot in the sixth inning and was able to remain in the game immediately afterward, but he exited in the eighth. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. The Rays are scheduled to face left-hander Tommy Milone on Tuesday, which could give the center fielder a natural day off to recover. Kiermaier went 0-for-2 at the plate Monday prior to suffering the injury.