Kiermaier left Saturday's game against the Athletics in the second inning with an apparent left wrist injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was caught stealing to end the top of the second inning, but he appeared to be in considerable pain afterward. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known, but Brett Phillips shifted to center field while Manuel Margot entered the game in right field following Kiermaier's departure.