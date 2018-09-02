Kiermaier exited Saturday's game with back spasms, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

He was replaced by Carlos Gomez, who entered in right field while Tommy Pham slid over to center. Kiermaier is no stranger to injury-related absences, so this will be one to watch. The club should provide more information on his timetable the near future, but now that rosters have expanded, his fantasy shareholders might be left in limbo. Of course, he was already making it difficult to land a roto lineup spot with his meager .196/.261/.319 slash entering Saturday's contest.

