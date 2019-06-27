Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Exits with leg tightness
Kiermaier exited Thursday's game against the Twins due to right lower-leg tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier apparently sustained the injury while making a diving catch during the first inning. He was initially able to stay in the game but was removed in the middle of the second inning after grounding out in his lone at-bat. Austin Meadows replaced Kiermaier in the game. Consider the outfielder day-to-day for now.
