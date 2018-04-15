Kiermaier suffered a right thumb sprain that forced him to exit Sunday's matchup against the Phillies.

Kiermaier was replaced by Johnny Field in the contest. He had been 1-for-1 with a run scored prior to exiting. Look for the team to conduct further testing, while Kiermaier should be considered day-to-day in advance of Monday's series opener against Texas.

