Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Exits with thumb injury
Kiermaier suffered a right thumb sprain that forced him to exit Sunday's matchup against the Phillies.
Kiermaier was replaced by Johnny Field in the contest. He had been 1-for-1 with a run scored prior to exiting. Look for the team to conduct further testing, while Kiermaier should be considered day-to-day in advance of Monday's series opener against Texas.
