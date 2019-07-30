Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expected back Wednesday
Kiermaier (thumb) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier hasn't had any trouble during his rehab stint, and the Rays believe he's on track to be reinstated after the 10-day minimum. He's been on the shelf since July 21 due to a left thumb sprain.
