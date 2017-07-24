Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Kiermaier (hip) will likely kick off a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte before the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier has been gradually increasing his involvement in baseball-related activities for the last several days, and it looks as though he's demonstrated enough progress to test his injured hip out in a game setting. By virtue of being transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this summer, Kiermaier won't be eligible for activation until Aug. 8, so he'll likely be in store for an extended rehab assignment across multiple different affiliates.