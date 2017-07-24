Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Kiermaier (hip) will likely kick off a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte before the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier has been gradually increasing his involvement in baseball-related activities for the last several days, and it looks as though he's demonstrated enough progress to test his injured hip out in a game setting. By virtue of being transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this summer, Kiermaier won't be eligible for activation until Aug. 8, so he'll likely be in store for an extended rehab assignment across multiple different affiliates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast