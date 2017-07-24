Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expected to begin rehab assignment soon
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Kiermaier (hip) will likely kick off a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte before the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier has been gradually increasing his involvement in baseball-related activities for the last several days, and it looks as though he's demonstrated enough progress to test his injured hip out in a game setting. By virtue of being transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this summer, Kiermaier won't be eligible for activation until Aug. 8, so he'll likely be in store for an extended rehab assignment across multiple different affiliates.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plans to return when eligible•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes fly balls Friday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Clearance for baseball activities imminent•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Begins taking cuts Friday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sheds crutches•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...