Kiermaier is dealing with an illness but is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier is not starting Friday for the second day in a row, but manager Kevin Cash revealed he is dealing with an illness and not any sort of injury, and he expects Kiermair to be available for the Rays' final two games of the season this weekend.

