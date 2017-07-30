Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expected to resume rehab soon
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that he expects Kiermaier (hip, back) to resume his rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte in a couple of days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier was scratched from his scheduled appearance with Charlotte on Saturday after back tightness set in, but the injury doesn't look to be related to the fractured hip he suffered in June and therefore shouldn't dramatically delay his return timetable. The Rays remain hopeful Kiermaier will be ready for activation from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible Aug. 9, or shortly after that date.
