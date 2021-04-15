Kiermaier (quadriceps) will travel with the Rays and is expected to be activated at some point during the team's upcoming road trip, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain April 5, and he was initially expected to miss several weeks. However, his quad has been responding well to his rehab program so far, and the 30-year-old is expected to return to the game action in the coming days. Although the Rays haven't yet announced exactly which day Kiermaier will return, he should take over as the team's starting center fielder once he's activated.