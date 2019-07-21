Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expects to miss two weeks
Kiermaier, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb, doesn't expect to miss more than a couple of weeks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He says he regrets sliding headfirst into first base in Saturday's game, which is how the injury occurred. An MRI confirmed that the ligament in his left thumb is intact and will not require surgery. In the meantime, Avisail Garcia will play more consistently against right-handed pitchers while Guillermo Heredia will get starts against southpaws.
