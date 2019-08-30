Kiermaier (ribs) is available off the bench Friday and expects to return to the lineup Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier has been out with bruised ribs since crashing into the outfield wall Sunday. Avisail Garcia has handled center field in his absence, but Kiermaier is feeling better than he has at any point since the injury and doesn't expect to miss any more time.

More News
Our Latest Stories