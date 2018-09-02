Kiermaier (back) expects to play Sunday despite leaving Saturday's game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The outfielder told Topkin that he has been experiencing back trouble for about a week, and it bothered him enough after making a throw to home that he exited the game. It might sound like Kiermaier is being a bit optimistic by predicting a quick rebound from a back issue, but this doesn't appear to be a long-term issue, even if he does wind up missing Sunday action. Stay tuned for Sunday's lineups.

