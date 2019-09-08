Kiermaier (neck) expects to be in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He was removed from Sunday's game with neck spasms. Kiermaier said his neck tightened up before the game and he felt it get tight again after making a sliding grab in the fifth inning. That said, he expects to be fine during Monday's off day and does not expect to miss time with the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories