Kiermaier went 2-for-4 in Sunday's win over Toronto.

This was the fourth consecutive mult-hit game for Kiermaier and his fifth in his last six games. The red-hot centerfielder has raised his batting average 26 points this month after entering the month with a .196 batting average on the season. His second-half speed slump continues as he has attempted just one steal on this hot streak, and it was unsuccessful. He has attempted only six steals in the second half of the season.

