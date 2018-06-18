Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Eyeing Friday return
Kiermaier (thumb) is on track to be activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier played in his fifth rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, going 1-for-4 while playing the whole game in center field. He's now 7-for-17 through five games with the Bulls. Barring any setbacks during Kiermaier's upcoming week of rehab games, it sounds like the outfielder will be activated ahead of the Rays' series opener against the Yankees on Friday despite earlier statements from manager Kevin Cash suggesting his rehab assignment would extend for multiple weeks. The outfielder, who was hitting just .163/.250/.233 across 12 games before injuring himself, will immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary center fielder upon reinstatement.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Shifts rehab to Triple-A Durham•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plays center in second rehab start•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Impressive in first rehab game•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rehab assignment set•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Progresses to throwing•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes BP on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start