Kiermaier (thumb) is on track to be activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier played in his fifth rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, going 1-for-4 while playing the whole game in center field. He's now 7-for-17 through five games with the Bulls. Barring any setbacks during Kiermaier's upcoming week of rehab games, it sounds like the outfielder will be activated ahead of the Rays' series opener against the Yankees on Friday despite earlier statements from manager Kevin Cash suggesting his rehab assignment would extend for multiple weeks. The outfielder, who was hitting just .163/.250/.233 across 12 games before injuring himself, will immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary center fielder upon reinstatement.