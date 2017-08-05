Kiermaier (hip, back) says his lower back is feeling better, but he remains shut down from any baseball activities, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier is restricted from resuming his minor-league rehab outings until he's completely pain-free, which isn't yet the case. The outfielder is not overly concerned with the setback, but is frustrated with the fact that it will push his eventual return to the Rays further back than originally planned.