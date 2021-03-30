Kiermaier has hit safely in five consecutive spring games through Monday, raising his Grapefruit League average to .435 (10-for-23).

Two of Kiermaier's four extra-base hits this spring came in Sunday's win over Atlanta, when he laced a double and a solo home run. The 30-year-old has made good use of his 24 official plate appearances in Grapefruit League play, a modest number that's the byproduct of Kiermaier having missed time with hip and quadriceps issues during the exhibition slate while also temporarily leaving the team for the birth of his second child.