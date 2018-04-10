Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Foot feeling better but not starting
Kiermaier could be available off the bench Tuesday against the White Sox as his foot is feeling better, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier fouled a ball off his foot Sunday and while he was able to finish the game, he sat out Monday's contest. He says he can put pressure on the foot Tuesday, and though he's not in the starting lineup, he may be available off the bench. He expects to be back in the lineup Wednesday for the series finale in Chicago.
