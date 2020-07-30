Kiermaier is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier will sit for the first time this season as Manuel Margot picks up a start in center field in his stead. Through six games, Kiermaier is 4-for-21 with four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
