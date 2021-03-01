Kiermaier (hips) shagged flyballs in the outfield and ran the bases prior to Sunday's Grapefruit League opener, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier's hip tightness has limited him during the early days of spring training, but Sunday's activity level seems to be a cautiously optimistic sign he's getting closer to game action. Kiermaier's next opportunity to make his Grapefruit League debut comes Monday against the Twins, though the Rays could opt to take extra precautions with the veteran given his value to the team's outfield defense in particular.