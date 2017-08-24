Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, a stolen base, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

The center fielder almost single-handedly dragged the Rays back into the game after they fell into an early 5-0 hole, taking Marcus Stroman deep in the third and fifth innings. Kiermaier has been doing his best to make up for the time he lost to a fractured hip, slashing .476/.522/1.048 with three homers in five games since coming off the DL.