Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Goes deep twice in Wednesday's loss
Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, a stolen base, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.
The center fielder almost single-handedly dragged the Rays back into the game after they fell into an early 5-0 hole, taking Marcus Stroman deep in the third and fifth innings. Kiermaier has been doing his best to make up for the time he lost to a fractured hip, slashing .476/.522/1.048 with three homers in five games since coming off the DL.
