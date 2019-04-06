Kiermaier hit a solo home run in a 5-2 victory against the Giants on Friday.

The 25-year-old and third baseman Yandy Diaz went deep in back-to-back at-bats (Kiermaier hit the second of the two) in the first inning to help give the Rays and early 4-0 lead. Kiermaier has hits in five of his last six games, including two home runs and six RBI. He is 6-for-24 (.250) with five of his six hits going for extra bases this season.

