Kiermaier (back/shoulder) went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Tuesday in the Rays' 9-2 loss to the Yankees.

Kiermaier returned to action after a one-game absence while he managed a sore back and left shoulder. The outfielder appeared to turn a corner offensively after producing a 1.194 OPS through the Rays' first 16 games of September, but he's gone hitless while striking out five times in 13 at-bats over his subsequent four starts.