Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

He took Gerrit Cole deep in the second inning, Kiermaier's second homer in as many games. Those are his only two long balls so far in 2020 though, and the brittle center fielder is slashing .236/.346/.382 through 31 games -- putting him on pace for a third straight campaign with an SLG under .400.