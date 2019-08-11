Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Two batters after Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer to give the Rays a lead, Kiermaier deposited a Tommy Milone pitch into the right-field seats to extend the lead. The outfielder is up to 12 homers, 46 RBI and 49 runs scored in 97 games this year. He has gone 8-for-16 with three extra-base hits over his last four games.

