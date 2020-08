Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Kiermaier made an impact both times he hit safely, and he crossed the plate with the first run of the night for either club on Michael Perez's third-inning single. The Platinum Glove outfielder now has back-to-back two-hit efforts -- and four in the last six games overall -- pushing his season line to an improving .250/.342/.359 across 73 plate appearances.