Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kiermaier is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kiermaier sits for the second time in the Rays' first five games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field.
