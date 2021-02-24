Kiermaier, who conceded Tuesday he was worried about being traded this offseason, is healthy after dealing with a hand injury last postseason and relieved to be back with the Rays, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier is due to make $11.5 million in 2021 and plays on a team with plenty of outfield depth and a front office always willing to make a trade, so his fears heading into the offseason were reasonable. However, Kiermaier was assured by general manager Erik Neander he'd return for 2021 to help the Rays defend their AL crown, which officially came to fruition with the start of workouts for the team's position players Tuesday. The veteran outfielder said he rested longer than usual this past offseason after playing deep into October, and he noted the alterations to his stance and overall mechanics at the plate that his left hand injury forced him to implement during the World Series led to offensive progress that he'll look to carry over into the new season.