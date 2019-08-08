Kiermaier, who went 0-for-14 over his first three games of August, is a combined 5-for-9 with two doubles and two runs over his last two contests.

Kiermaier has busted out of the mini-funk in fine fashion, feasting on Blue Jays pitching over the last pair of games to raise his season line to .249/.291/.433. While those numbers have plenty of room for improvement, they represent an upgrade over last season's abysmal .217/.282/.370 showing. Additionally, Kiermaier is making more of an impact when he does connect this season, as he's already accumulated six more extra-base hits than last season (34, compared to 28) in six fewer plate appearances than 2018.