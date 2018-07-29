Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash relayed that Kiermaier isn't being held out as a result of any increased discomfort with the bone bruise in his right foot. Instead, Kiermaier's absence looks to be a pre-planned day off, which will allow Mallex Smith to pick up a start in center field. Left fielder Joey Wendle will handle the table-setting duties with Kiermaier on the bench.