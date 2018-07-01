Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Held out of lineup
Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
After being activated from the 60-day disabled list June 19, Kiermaier had started 10 consecutive games in center field, going 6-for-38 (.158 average) while striking out 13 times. The 28-year-old is now slashing a woeful .160/.269/.259 across 93 plate appearances, but his Gold Glove-caliber defense will continue to earn him an everyday spot in the lineup. He'll get a breather for the series finale, however, opening up a spot in the outfield for Johnny Field.
