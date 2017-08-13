Kiermaier (hip) went 0-for-4 with a run in High-A Charlotte's win over Bradenton on Saturday.

Irrespective of the hitless performance, the good news was that Kiermaier got back into game action for the first time since July 28. The recovering outfielder is scheduled to play multiple games before being considered for activation, with the goal being for him to return in time for next weekend's series versus the Mariners.