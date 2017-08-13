Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hitless in rehab return
Kiermaier (hip) went 0-for-4 with a run in High-A Charlotte's win over Bradenton on Saturday.
Irrespective of the hitless performance, the good news was that Kiermaier got back into game action for the first time since July 28. The recovering outfielder is scheduled to play multiple games before being considered for activation, with the goal being for him to return in time for next weekend's series versus the Mariners.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Set for rehab appearance Saturday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Will resume running Thursday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resumes limited baseball activities•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Feeling better but remains shut down•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains shut down from baseball activities•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expected to resume rehab soon•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...