Kiermaier finished 2-for-4 with a three-run inside-the-park homer in Thursday's victory over the Indians.

Kiermaier doubled Tampa Bay's lead by swatting a three-run, inside-the-park homer on a line drive to shallow left as Oscar Mercado and Leonys Martin collided in the outfield. It was Kiermaier's fifth long ball of the season and third in the last four games. The 29-year-old remains a fringe starter as his line improves to .242/.305/.443 with 21 runs scored, 13 RBI and six stolen bases.

