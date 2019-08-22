Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and four RBI in a 7-6 victory against the Mariners on Wednesday.

The centerfielder tied the game with his solo blast to lead off the bottom of the ninth. He also drove in runs on a single and ground out. The two-hit game snapped a 1-for-21 (.048) streak from his previous six games. Kiermaier is batting .246 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI, 51 runs and 19 steals in 378 at-bats this season.