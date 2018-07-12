Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hits solo shot
Kiermaier went 3-for-5 with with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.
The homer was a third-inning solo shot off Jordan Zimmermann. He also was driven in by C.J. Cron's three-run homer in the seventh after hitting an infield single. The game was just Kiermaier's second multi-hit effort of the season and dragged his batting average up to .175.
