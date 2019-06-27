Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Kiermaier snapped an 0-for-8 hittless streak by launching a 415-foot, two-run shot off Jake Odorizzi in the second inning. The 29-year-old's bat has cooled off as of late, so it's nice to see some power. Until he can provide more consistency at the plate, Kiermaier will likely remain in the sixth lineup spot. Overall this season, he's batting .244/.293/.429 with nine home runs, 36 runs scored, 34 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

