Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hopes for Monday return
Kiermaier (foot) received a cortisone injection and expects to return Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier underwent an MRI on Saturday morning which confirmed the bone bruise on his right foot. The 28-year-old has been dealing with the issue since fouling a ball off his foot in early April, but Friday was apparently the worst it felt this season. Kiermaier will sit out the rest of the weekend against Miami, but he expects to be "100 percent" for the start of the series with the Yankees. Mallex Smith will shift over to center field for the Rays on Saturday, with Jake Bauers starting in left field.
