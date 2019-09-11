Kiermaier (neck) is seeking an appointment with a chiropractor in hopes of fixing his alignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There has been no improvement Wednesday with his neck and Kiermaier said it may be more joint related than a muscle issue. He said everything is "out of whack" so it doesn't sound like he'll be returning in the coming days. Guillermo Heredia is starting in center field Wednesday.

