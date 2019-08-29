Kiermaier (ribs) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier is apparently still in some pain after bruising the left side of his ribs Sunday in Baltimore and will stick on the bench for a third straight contest. Avisail Garcia will cover center field in place of Kiermaier, who should be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Rays' weekend series with the Indians.