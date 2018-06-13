Kiermaier (thumb) went 2-for-4 with two singles and a walk while serving as the designated hitter for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

It was Kiermaier's first game action since April 15 against the Phillies, the contest in which he tore the ligament in his right thumb that ultimately required surgery. Having passed the first test of his rehab assignment, Kiermaier is now scheduled to play center field in Wednesday's game.