Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Kiermaier went 5-for-12 with a pair of RBI overall in the last three games of the series against the Yankees after missing the opening installment with wrist soreness. The outfielder's hot start to July (7-for-20) sends him into the All-Star break trending in the right direction, and with his two swipes Sunday, he's just four steals away from matching the career-high 21 he notched over 105 games in 2016.