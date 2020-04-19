Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Improvising during shutdown
Kiermaier has remained in the Port Charlotte area during the current suspension of spring training and is using a variety of methods to remain in shape, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Platinum Glove outfielder has been using rubber resistance bands to perform assorted stretching exercises and for creative movements such as baseball bat biceps curls. Kiermaier is also working on his legs by jumping on concrete blocks, so he's essentially trying to stick to a comprehensive, full-body workout without the benefit of a gym/training facility. Like the rest of his teammates, the 29-year-old is hoping to soon find himself in a ramp-up period to the delayed regular season.
