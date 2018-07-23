Kiermaier (foot) will man center field and bat atop the order against the Yankees on Monday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Kiermaier is back in the starting lineup after missing the past two games due to a bone bruise on his right foot. The 28-year-old has been dealing with this issue since early April, so there's a chance it will pop up again in the future, though he anticipated that he would be around "100 percent" heading into this three-game set with New York. Across 36 games this year, he's hit .183 with a .548 OPS.