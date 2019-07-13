Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Kicks off second half spectacularly
Kiermaier went 3-for-6 with a two-run ground-rule double, another two-bagger and three runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.
Kiermaier was running hot at the plate prior to the All-Star break, and fantasy managers were undoubtedly pleased to see the layoff did nothing to cool his bat. The defensive maven has made plenty of noise on offense since June 30, a span during which he's gone 12-for-30 with Friday's pair of doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI, a walk, four stolen bases and six runs.
