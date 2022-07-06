Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with with a double, a walk, four RBI and a run scored in an 8-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Kiermaier came up to bat with the bases loaded in the top of the first and doubled off Nick Pivetta to clear the bases and give the Rays a 3-0 lead. He would later pick up his fourth RBI of the game when he grounded into a fielder's choice to cash in Wander Franco from third. It was the most RBI Kiermaier has tallied in a single game this season. The 32-year-old center fielder has a hit in every game he has played so far in July, but is still only slashing .231/.279/.374 with 21 RBI on the year.